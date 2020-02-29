Royals 9, Mariners 6

Royals Mariners ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 9 9 7 Totals 35 6 10 5 McBroom 2b 1 0 1 0 Lng Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 E.Mejia pr 3 1 1 1 O’Keefe ph 2 0 0 0 H.Dzier lf 3 1 2 0 Crwford ss 2 1 1 1 T.Jones 1b 1 0 0 0 D.Wlton ss 2 0 0 0 S.Perez 1b 2 0 0 1 K.Sager 3b 3 0 0 0 K.Isbel pr 2 2 1 1 C.Hover 3b 1 1 1 0 J.Soler dh 3 1 0 1 Vglbach 1b 1 1 0 0 Gterrez ph 1 0 0 0 P.Wsdom pr 2 1 1 0 Kha.Lee rf 4 1 1 2 T.Mrphy c 2 0 2 0 Rynolds ss 5 0 0 0 Jo.Odom c 2 0 1 2 G.Cncel 3b 3 1 1 0 Gnzalez rf 3 0 1 1 J.Gzman ss 1 0 0 0 Lberato rf 1 0 0 0 Gllgher c 2 0 0 0 Kelenic cf 3 0 0 0 Viloria c 2 1 1 0 A.Hnson cf 1 0 1 0 N.Heath cf 3 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 2 0 0 0 Phllips cf 1 1 1 1 J.Cowan 2b 2 0 0 0 Jo.Siri lf 1 1 0 0 Cowgill lf 2 1 2 1

Kansas City 000 060 021 — 9 Seattle 210 001 200 — 6

E_Mejia (1), Crawford (1). DP_Kansas City 6, Seattle 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Seattle 8. 2B_McBroom (2), Lee (1), Phillips (1), Wisdom (2), Murphy (1). HR_Isbel (1), Cowgill (1). SB_Cancel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Royals Woods Jr. 2-3 0 2 1 3 1 Hill 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 Lovelady 1 1 0 0 0 1 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 2 Barlow H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 Hernandez BS, 0-1 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 Fillmyer W, 1-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Rosario S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 0

Mariners Gonzales 3 1 0 0 0 2 Margevicius H, 1 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 Warren BS, 0-1 0 1 5 3 2 0 Martinez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 1 Brennan 1 1 0 0 1 0 Guilbeau L, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 2 Altavilla 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Warren (Perez).

PB_Murphy.

Balk_Hill.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski First, Tripp Gibson Second, Gabe Morales Third, Nic Lent.

T_3:14. A_6,405

