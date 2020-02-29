Royals 9, Mariners 6

|Royals
|
|
|
|
|
|Mariners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|9
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|5
|
|McBroom 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lng Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Mejia pr
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|O’Keefe ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Dzier lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Crwford ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|T.Jones 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Wlton ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Isbel pr
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|C.Hover 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Soler dh
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Vglbach 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gterrez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Wsdom pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kha.Lee rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|T.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rynolds ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Odom c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|G.Cncel 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Gzman ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lberato rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllgher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Viloria c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Hnson cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Heath cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Grdon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phllips cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Cowan 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jo.Siri lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cowgill lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Kansas City
|000
|060
|021
|—
|9
|Seattle
|210
|001
|200
|—
|6
E_Mejia (1), Crawford (1). DP_Kansas City 6, Seattle 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Seattle 8. 2B_McBroom (2), Lee (1), Phillips (1), Wisdom (2), Murphy (1). HR_Isbel (1), Cowgill (1). SB_Cancel (1).
|Royals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Woods Jr.
|
|2-3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Hill
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Lovelady
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barlow H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hernandez BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Fillmyer W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mariners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Margevicius H, 1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Warren BS, 0-1
|0
|
|1
|5
|3
|2
|0
|Martinez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hirano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brennan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Guilbeau L, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Altavilla
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by_Warren (Perez).
PB_Murphy.
Balk_Hill.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski First, Tripp Gibson Second, Gabe Morales Third, Nic Lent.
T_3:14. A_6,405
