Royals 9, Mariners 6

February 29, 2020 6:43 pm
 
< a min read
      
Royals Mariners
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 9 9 7 Totals 35 6 10 5
McBroom 2b 1 0 1 0 Lng Jr. dh 3 0 0 0
E.Mejia pr 3 1 1 1 O’Keefe ph 2 0 0 0
H.Dzier lf 3 1 2 0 Crwford ss 2 1 1 1
T.Jones 1b 1 0 0 0 D.Wlton ss 2 0 0 0
S.Perez 1b 2 0 0 1 K.Sager 3b 3 0 0 0
K.Isbel pr 2 2 1 1 C.Hover 3b 1 1 1 0
J.Soler dh 3 1 0 1 Vglbach 1b 1 1 0 0
Gterrez ph 1 0 0 0 P.Wsdom pr 2 1 1 0
Kha.Lee rf 4 1 1 2 T.Mrphy c 2 0 2 0
Rynolds ss 5 0 0 0 Jo.Odom c 2 0 1 2
G.Cncel 3b 3 1 1 0 Gnzalez rf 3 0 1 1
J.Gzman ss 1 0 0 0 Lberato rf 1 0 0 0
Gllgher c 2 0 0 0 Kelenic cf 3 0 0 0
Viloria c 2 1 1 0 A.Hnson cf 1 0 1 0
N.Heath cf 3 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 2 0 0 0
Phllips cf 1 1 1 1 J.Cowan 2b 2 0 0 0
Jo.Siri lf 1 1 0 0
Cowgill lf 2 1 2 1
Kansas City 000 060 021 9
Seattle 210 001 200 6

E_Mejia (1), Crawford (1). DP_Kansas City 6, Seattle 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Seattle 8. 2B_McBroom (2), Lee (1), Phillips (1), Wisdom (2), Murphy (1). HR_Isbel (1), Cowgill (1). SB_Cancel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Royals
Woods Jr. 2-3 0 2 1 3 1
Hill 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2
Lovelady 1 1 0 0 0 1
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barlow H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Hernandez BS, 0-1 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 0
Fillmyer W, 1-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Rosario S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Mariners
Gonzales 3 1 0 0 0 2
Margevicius H, 1 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2
Warren BS, 0-1 0 1 5 3 2 0
Martinez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brennan 1 1 0 0 1 0
Guilbeau L, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 2
Altavilla 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Warren (Perez).

PB_Murphy.

Balk_Hill.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski First, Tripp Gibson Second, Gabe Morales Third, Nic Lent.

T_3:14. A_6,405

