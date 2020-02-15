Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ruffridge helps No. 24 Missouri State get revenge 88-57

February 15, 2020 6:22 pm
 
1 min read
      

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Elle Ruffridge came off the bench to score 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and No. 24 Missouri State got revenge for its only Missouri Valley Conference loss with an 88-57 romp past Southern Illinois on Saturday.

Alexa Willard added 13 points and Jasmine Franklin earned her ninth double-double with 10 points and a career-high-matching 14 rebounds for the Bears (21-3, 11-1).

Missouri State has won seven straight since a 70-68 loss at Southern Illinois on Jan. 17. Gabby Walker scored with 1.3 seconds left for the upset when Missouri State went 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

The Bears were 9 of 15 with three triples, racing to a 26-15 lead after one quarter of the rematch and led 50-29 at the half, thanks to 62% shooting. It got worse in the third quarter when the Bears missed their first two shots and made their last nine, all three of their 3s.

Advertisement

Missouri State finished 8 of 16 on 3s despite going 0 for 3 in the fourth quarter and shot 57% even after a 4-for-14 fourth quarter.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Missouri State has 11 straight home wins, tying the JQH Arena record from 2011-12.

Nicole Martin scored 14 points for the Salukis (13-10, 5-7), who shot 35%. Makenzie Silvey, who averages 16.4 points and has 50 3s was 0 for 6 from distance and had six points.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States