Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Rutgers 62, Michigan 41

February 16, 2020 2:18 pm
 
MICHIGAN (16-9)

Brown 1-9 1-2 4, Hillmon 2-8 1-2 5, Dilk 5-13 2-2 12, Johnson 1-8 0-0 3, Nolan 1-3 1-2 3, Kiser 2-2 0-0 4, Varejao 1-2 3-4 5, Sidor 2-5 0-0 5, Smeenge 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-50 8-12 41

RUTGERS (18-7)

Gilles 6-11 0-0 14, Wallace 0-3 0-0 0, Guirantes 7-15 9-11 24, Mack 5-13 0-0 12, Sanders 4-10 1-2 10, Singleton 1-2 0-0 2, Davenport 0-1 0-0 0, Migliore 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-55 10-13 62

Michigan 10 11 12 8 41
Rutgers 16 14 16 16 62

3-Point Goals_Michigan 3-14 (Brown 1-6, Johnson 1-2, Nolan 0-2, Varejao 0-1, Sidor 1-3), Rutgers 6-16 (Gilles 2-5, Guirantes 1-3, Mack 2-5, Sanders 1-3). Assists_Michigan 6 (Dilk 2), Rutgers 10 (Guirantes 4). Fouled Out_Rutgers Wallace. Rebounds_Michigan 32 (Hillmon 3-4), Rutgers 38 (Singleton 4-6). Total Fouls_Michigan 12, Rutgers 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,571.

