Rutgers 63, Wisconsin 43

February 27, 2020 9:44 pm
 
WISCONSIN (11-18)

Laszewski 3-5 0-0 6, Lewis 3-11 3-5 9, Beverley 2-8 2-2 7, Hilliard 2-6 1-2 5, Van Leeuwen 0-4 0-0 0, Crowley 1-1 0-0 3, Fredrickson 1-5 0-0 3, Mathiason 0-0 0-2 0, Stapleton 2-4 0-2 4, Stauffacher 0-0 0-0 0, Bragg 0-0 0-0 0, Gilreath 0-3 0-0 0, Luehring 0-0 0-0 0, Pospisilova 2-5 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-52 6-13 43

RUTGERS (20-8)

Gilles 5-10 0-0 13, Wallace 5-8 2-4 12, Guirantes 5-13 14-14 26, Mack 3-8 3-3 9, Sanders 0-4 0-0 0, Singleton 1-2 1-2 3, Davenport 0-2 0-0 0, Broughton 0-4 0-0 0, Migliore 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-52 20-23 63

Wisconsin 10 12 8 13 43
Rutgers 13 12 16 22 63

3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 5-15 (Beverley 1-3, Van Leeuwen 0-2, Crowley 1-1, Fredrickson 1-2, Gilreath 0-3, Pospisilova 2-4), Rutgers 5-15 (Gilles 3-5, Guirantes 2-5, Mack 0-1, Sanders 0-1, Broughton 0-2, Migliore 0-1). Assists_Wisconsin 11 (Beverley 4), Rutgers 16 (Sanders 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wisconsin 30 (Hilliard 3-4), Rutgers 43 (Gilles 3-8). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 17, Rutgers 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,471.

