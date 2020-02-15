Rutgers 72, No. 22 Illinois 57

ILLINOIS (16-9)

Cockburn 5-12 0-4 10, Feliz 4-9 0-0 10, Frazier 2-13 4-4 9, Griffin 3-11 5-5 14, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Bezhanishvili 2-4 2-2 6, Jones 2-8 0-0 6, Nichols 1-2 0-0 2, Underwood 0-1 0-0 0, Hamlin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 11-15 57.

RUTGERS (18-8)

Carter 0-1 2-2 2, Yeboah 4-7 2-2 12, Baker 4-9 4-4 12, Mathis 0-3 0-0 0, Harper 11-14 0-0 27, Mulcahy 3-4 2-2 8, Johnson 3-5 0-0 6, Young 0-5 0-0 0, McConnell 2-7 1-2 5. Totals 27-55 11-12 72.

Halftime_Rutgers 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 8-28 (Griffin 3-6, Feliz 2-4, Jones 2-7, Frazier 1-9, Underwood 0-1, Williams 0-1), Rutgers 7-15 (Harper 5-5, Yeboah 2-4, McConnell 0-1, Mulcahy 0-1, Young 0-1, Baker 0-3). Rebounds_Illinois 36 (Cockburn 10), Rutgers 36 (Johnson 11). Assists_Illinois 10 (Feliz 4), Rutgers 15 (Baker 7). Total Fouls_Illinois 15, Rutgers 16. A_8,000 (8,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.