Ruud rallies to set up Argentina Open final against Sousa

February 15, 2020 4:02 pm
 
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Eighth-seeded Casper Ruud won 10 of the last 11 games to beat Juan Ignácio Londero 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 Saturday and advance to the final of the Argentina Open.

The 21-year-old Norwegian, who is ranked 45th and chasing his first title, faces Portuguese lucky loser Pedro Sousa in the clay-court final in Buenos Aires.

The 145th-ranked Sousa had a walkover in his semifinal against top-seeded Diego Schwartzman, who had a left leg injury.

Schwartzman had saved four match points against Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas on Friday.

