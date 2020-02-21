S. Alabama looks to extend streak vs CCU

South Alabama (17-11, 10-7) vs. Coastal Carolina (14-14, 7-10)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama looks for its sixth straight conference win against Coastal Carolina. South Alabama’s last Sun Belt loss came against the Georgia State Panthers 76-73 on Jan. 30. Coastal Carolina is coming off a 90-60 win at home over Troy in its most recent game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: DeVante’ Jones has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. Jones has accounted for 18 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Coastal Carolina is 0-10 when its offense scores 69 points or fewer. South Alabama is a perfect 10-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points. The Jaguars have allowed 65.8 points per game over their last five.

FLOOR SPACING: South Alabama’s Fox has attempted 144 3-pointers and connected on 34.7 percent of them, and is 10 for 21 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an average of 78.2 points per game.

