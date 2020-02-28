Listen Live Sports

S. Alabama looks to extend streak vs Troy

February 28, 2020 6:30 am
 
Troy (9-20, 5-13) vs. South Alabama (18-11, 11-7)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama looks for its seventh straight conference win against Troy. South Alabama’s last Sun Belt loss came against the Georgia State Panthers 76-73 on Jan. 30. Troy has dropped its last five games against conference opponents.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: South Alabama has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Troy has depended on freshmen. Seniors . On the other side, freshmen Ty Gordon, Desmond Williams and Tahj Small have combined to score 35 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 48 percent of all Trojans points over their last five.GIFTED GORDON: Gordon has connected on 35.5 percent of the 155 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also made 65.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: South Alabama is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Jaguars are 8-11 when opponents score more than 68 points.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Troy’s Simon has attempted 44 3-pointers and has connected on 27.3 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy as a collective unit has made 8.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Sun Belt teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

