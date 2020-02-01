S. Dakota St. 71, W. Illinois 61

S. DAKOTA ST. (17-8)

Arians 5-10 0-0 14, Dentlinger 3-6 3-3 9, Dillon 1-2 0-0 2, Freidel 3-7 4-5 11, Key 0-4 0-0 0, Mims 2-3 0-0 6, Scheierman 3-4 0-0 7, Wilson 7-12 4-6 18, Wingett 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 26-50 11-14 71.

W. ILLINOIS (5-15)

Arrington 4-7 2-2 10, Claar 1-1 0-0 2, Duff 3-10 0-0 6, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Pyle 6-10 0-0 15, Webster 4-17 2-4 12, Young 6-17 1-1 16. Totals 24-65 5-7 61.

Halftime_S. Dakota St. 42-24. 3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 8-17 (Arians 4-7, Mims 2-3, Scheierman 1-1, Freidel 1-3, Dillon 0-1, Key 0-2), W. Illinois 8-30 (Pyle 3-6, Young 3-9, Webster 2-11, Jones 0-1, Duff 0-3). Fouled Out_Arrington. Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 36 (Arians 6), W. Illinois 22 (Arrington 7). Assists_S. Dakota St. 11 (Dentlinger 3), W. Illinois 11 (Webster 5). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 15, W. Illinois 15.

