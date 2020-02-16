Listen Live Sports

S. Dakota St. 75, Fort Wayne 64

February 16, 2020 5:36 pm
 
FORT WAYNE (12-16)

Carl 3-4 0-0 6, Holba 4-9 2-3 13, Billups 3-12 2-2 8, Godfrey 2-6 7-8 12, Patrick 3-10 2-2 9, Black 2-6 0-2 4, Benford 2-4 0-0 4, DeBerry 2-4 1-3 6, Rollins 0-0 0-1 0, Inkumsah 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 21-56 16-23 64.

S. DAKOTA ST. (20-8)

Wilson 7-8 3-4 17, Arians 0-5 2-4 2, Freidel 2-8 4-5 9, Dentlinger 8-8 2-2 18, Wingett 3-9 5-7 14, Scheierman 4-6 0-0 9, Mims 2-4 0-0 6, Dillon 0-2 0-0 0, Key 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Fiegen 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 16-22 75.

Halftime_Fort Wayne 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Fort Wayne 6-25 (Holba 3-7, DeBerry 1-3, Godfrey 1-4, Patrick 1-6, Black 0-1, Billups 0-4), S. Dakota St. 7-24 (Wingett 3-7, Mims 2-4, Scheierman 1-2, Freidel 1-5, Key 0-1, King 0-1, Arians 0-4). Rebounds_Fort Wayne 25 (Billups 8), S. Dakota St. 37 (Dentlinger 10). Assists_Fort Wayne 13 (Black 5), S. Dakota St. 16 (Arians, Dentlinger, Wingett, Scheierman 3). Total Fouls_Fort Wayne 17, S. Dakota St. 20. A_2,409 (6,500).

