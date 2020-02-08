Listen Live Sports

S. Dakota St. 81, Nebraska-Omaha 64

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (12-13)

Pile 4-8 2-7 10, Tut 3-7 0-0 6, Gibson 2-7 4-4 9, K.Robinson 5-13 7-8 20, Thornhill 1-7 0-0 3, Akinwole 0-4 0-0 0, Ruffin 6-10 0-0 14, Luedtke 1-3 0-0 2, Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 13-19 64.

S. DAKOTA ST. (18-8)

Wilson 9-18 6-6 24, Arians 7-9 2-3 19, Freidel 1-4 2-2 5, Dentlinger 9-12 1-2 19, Wingett 3-9 2-5 10, Scheierman 0-3 1-2 1, Key 0-0 0-0 0, Mims 1-1 0-0 3, Dillon 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Fiegen 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 14-20 81.

Halftime_S. Dakota St. 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 7-18 (K.Robinson 3-5, Ruffin 2-3, Thornhill 1-2, Gibson 1-5, Luedtke 0-1, Miller 0-1, Tut 0-1), S. Dakota St. 7-15 (Arians 3-4, Wingett 2-5, Mims 1-1, Freidel 1-3, Dillon 0-1, Scheierman 0-1). Fouled Out_Wilson, Mims. Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 30 (Pile 12), S. Dakota St. 37 (Wilson, Wingett 8). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 11 (K.Robinson, Thornhill 3), S. Dakota St. 22 (Freidel 5). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 17, S. Dakota St. 20. A_3,845 (6,500).

