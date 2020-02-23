Listen Live Sports

S. Dakota St. 85, South Dakota 80

February 23, 2020 5:34 pm
 
SOUTH DAKOTA (19-11)

Hagedorn 5-11 2-3 12, Kelley 4-6 2-3 13, Peterson 4-8 1-2 9, Simpson 6-11 1-3 14, Umude 5-19 4-6 15, Armstrong 2-3 0-0 6, Chisom 1-2 0-0 2, Goodrick 1-2 1-1 3, Kamateros 3-3 0-1 6. Totals 31-65 11-19 80.

S. DAKOTA ST. (22-8)

Wilson 10-16 0-1 20, Arians 3-9 6-7 13, Key 0-1 0-2 0, Dentlinger 4-6 1-4 9, Wingett 4-7 3-4 13, Freidel 8-17 7-8 26, Scheierman 2-5 0-0 4, Mims 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 17-26 85.

Halftime_South Dakota 34-32. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 7-24 (Kelley 3-5, Armstrong 2-3, Simpson 1-4, Umude 1-5, Goodrick 0-1, Peterson 0-2, Hagedorn 0-4), S. Dakota St. 6-20 (Freidel 3-8, Wingett 2-5, Arians 1-4, Key 0-1, Scheierman 0-2). Fouled Out_Peterson, Scheierman. Rebounds_South Dakota 37 (Hagedorn 12), S. Dakota St. 36 (Wilson, Arians 7). Assists_South Dakota 18 (Umude 6), S. Dakota St. 15 (Arians, Key, Scheierman 3). Total Fouls_South Dakota 24, S. Dakota St. 20. A_4,572 (6,500).

