S. Dakota St. 90, Denver 78

February 14, 2020 10:26 pm
 
DENVER (5-21)

Green 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 3-5 1-2 7, Gatlin 1-5 2-2 4, Murkey 15-27 7-7 42, Townsend 6-15 0-0 14, Eastmond 2-7 0-0 5, Kurnaz 1-5 1-2 4, Nzekwesi 0-1 0-0 0, Bickham 0-0 2-2 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 13-15 78.

S. DAKOTA ST. (19-8)

Wilson 8-11 7-10 23, Arians 2-6 0-0 4, Freidel 4-13 6-6 16, Dentlinger 8-15 6-8 22, Wingett 3-8 0-0 8, Mims 2-5 2-2 7, Scheierman 2-4 2-2 6, Key 1-2 2-2 4, Dillon 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 30-65 25-31 90.

Halftime_Denver 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Denver 9-25 (Murkey 5-7, Townsend 2-6, Kurnaz 1-3, Eastmond 1-5, Green 0-1, Gatlin 0-3), S. Dakota St. 5-18 (Wingett 2-3, Freidel 2-7, Mims 1-3, Key 0-1, Arians 0-2, Scheierman 0-2). Fouled Out_Gatlin. Rebounds_Denver 34 (Murkey 11), S. Dakota St. 38 (Dentlinger 11). Assists_Denver 11 (Jones 3), S. Dakota St. 19 (Freidel 8). Total Fouls_Denver 26, S. Dakota St. 17. A_2,242 (6,500).

