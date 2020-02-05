Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

S. Illinois 64, Evansville 60, OT

February 5, 2020 9:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

S. ILLINOIS (14-10)

Domask 8-20 5-6 22, Benson 6-13 2-4 14, Jones 5-7 4-5 15, McGill 2-11 1-2 5, Suggs 1-3 0-0 2, Davis 3-6 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Gooch 0-1 0-0 0, Francois 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 12-17 64.

EVANSVILLE (9-15)

Hall 1-8 0-0 2, Kuhlman 2-8 0-1 5, Cunliffe 6-14 1-2 15, Newton 4-7 0-0 10, Riley 7-13 10-11 24, Frederking 1-7 0-0 2, Labinowicz 1-3 0-0 2, Givance 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 11-14 60.

Halftime_S. Illinois 24-22. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 2-8 (Domask 1-2, Jones 1-2, Benson 0-1, Davis 0-1, Gooch 0-1, McGill 0-1), Evansville 5-20 (Newton 2-3, Cunliffe 2-6, Kuhlman 1-5, Hall 0-1, Riley 0-1, Frederking 0-4). Fouled Out_McGill. Rebounds_S. Illinois 40 (Benson 10), Evansville 35 (Cunliffe 8). Assists_S. Illinois 6 (Jones 4), Evansville 8 (Kuhlman, Riley 3). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 16, Evansville 16. A_4,691 (10,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1985: 'Reagan Doctrine' announced during State of the Union