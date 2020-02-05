S. Illinois 64, Evansville 60, OT

S. ILLINOIS (14-10)

Domask 8-20 5-6 22, Benson 6-13 2-4 14, Jones 5-7 4-5 15, McGill 2-11 1-2 5, Suggs 1-3 0-0 2, Davis 3-6 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Gooch 0-1 0-0 0, Francois 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 12-17 64.

EVANSVILLE (9-15)

Hall 1-8 0-0 2, Kuhlman 2-8 0-1 5, Cunliffe 6-14 1-2 15, Newton 4-7 0-0 10, Riley 7-13 10-11 24, Frederking 1-7 0-0 2, Labinowicz 1-3 0-0 2, Givance 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 11-14 60.

Halftime_S. Illinois 24-22. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 2-8 (Domask 1-2, Jones 1-2, Benson 0-1, Davis 0-1, Gooch 0-1, McGill 0-1), Evansville 5-20 (Newton 2-3, Cunliffe 2-6, Kuhlman 1-5, Hall 0-1, Riley 0-1, Frederking 0-4). Fouled Out_McGill. Rebounds_S. Illinois 40 (Benson 10), Evansville 35 (Cunliffe 8). Assists_S. Illinois 6 (Jones 4), Evansville 8 (Kuhlman, Riley 3). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 16, Evansville 16. A_4,691 (10,000).

