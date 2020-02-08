Listen Live Sports

S. Illinois 68, Missouri St. 66

February 8, 2020 10:10 pm
 
MISSOURI ST. (11-14)

Da Silva 6-8 0-1 12, Prim 7-16 2-2 16, Black 2-4 0-0 6, Owens 2-4 1-2 6, Hall 7-11 0-0 17, K.Cook 2-10 1-2 7, Mosley 0-3 0-0 0, West 1-2 0-0 2, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 4-7 66.

S. ILLINOIS (15-10)

Domask 6-9 6-8 18, Benson 9-15 4-4 24, Jones 2-5 1-2 5, McGill 3-12 2-2 10, Suggs 1-7 2-2 5, T.Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Francois 2-3 0-0 6, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Jeremic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 15-18 68.

Halftime_S. Illinois 43-41. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 8-21 (Hall 3-6, Black 2-4, K.Cook 2-6, Owens 1-3, Mosley 0-1, West 0-1), S. Illinois 7-24 (Francois 2-3, Benson 2-4, McGill 2-4, Suggs 1-5, T.Brown 0-2, Davis 0-2, Domask 0-2, Jones 0-2). Rebounds_Missouri St. 37 (Da Silva 12), S. Illinois 27 (Benson 7). Assists_Missouri St. 17 (Black 6), S. Illinois 11 (McGill 5). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 18, S. Illinois 13. A_6,528 (8,339).

