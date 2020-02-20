S. Illinois 70, Evansville 53

EVANSVILLE (9-19)

Kuhlman 2-7 0-0 5, Williams 3-7 2-2 8, Cunliffe 3-11 2-3 8, Newton 3-5 0-0 6, Riley 4-12 2-3 10, Givance 1-3 0-0 3, Frederking 2-4 0-0 6, Labinowicz 1-3 0-0 3, Hall 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 21-55 6-8 53.

S. ILLINOIS (16-12)

Domask 8-11 1-1 19, Benson 4-5 1-2 9, Jones 5-7 4-5 15, McGill 6-12 5-7 18, Suggs 1-1 4-6 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Francois 1-1 0-0 3, Davis 0-0 0-1 0, Gooch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-38 15-22 70.

Halftime_S. Illinois 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 5-22 (Frederking 2-3, Givance 1-1, Labinowicz 1-3, Kuhlman 1-6, Hall 0-1, Newton 0-1, Riley 0-1, Williams 0-1, Cunliffe 0-5), S. Illinois 5-12 (Domask 2-5, Francois 1-1, Jones 1-2, McGill 1-2, Benson 0-1, Brown 0-1). Rebounds_Evansville 24 (Williams 7), S. Illinois 24 (Domask 7). Assists_Evansville 12 (Givance 5), S. Illinois 9 (Domask, Benson, Jones 2). Total Fouls_Evansville 20, S. Illinois 13. A_5,466 (8,339).

