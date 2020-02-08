S. Utah 85, Portland St. 57

PORTLAND ST. (11-13)

Nuhu 2-14 0-1 4, Walker 3-8 1-2 7, Burke 2-4 0-0 5, Woods 1-12 5-6 7, Golder 0-6 4-4 4, Goolsby 4-6 6-7 14, Hamrick 2-5 0-0 4, Hauser 0-5 0-1 0, Greeley 0-1 3-5 3, Whitaker 1-2 1-2 3, Wood 2-3 1-2 6, Giannosa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-67 21-30 57.

S. UTAH (14-9)

Adams 5-5 2-2 12, Fausett 3-7 2-2 9, Knight 3-8 5-5 11, Marin 4-13 0-0 11, Oluyitan 7-8 6-6 24, Butler 3-7 1-4 7, Morgan 2-7 2-2 6, McEntire 0-1 0-0 0, N’Diaye 1-1 0-1 2, Hoppo 0-1 0-0 0, Verdugo 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-60 18-22 85.

Halftime_S. Utah 30-18. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 2-23 (Burke 1-2, Wood 1-2, Greeley 0-1, Nuhu 0-1, Walker 0-1, Hamrick 0-2, Golder 0-3, Hauser 0-3, Woods 0-8), S. Utah 9-22 (Oluyitan 4-5, Marin 3-6, Verdugo 1-2, Fausett 1-3, Hoppo 0-1, McEntire 0-1, Butler 0-2, Morgan 0-2). Rebounds_Portland St. 29 (Goolsby 7), S. Utah 44 (Fausett 12). Assists_Portland St. 7 (Woods 4), S. Utah 20 (Knight 7). Total Fouls_Portland St. 15, S. Utah 23. A_2,085 (5,300).

