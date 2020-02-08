Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

S. Utah 85, Portland St. 57

February 8, 2020 6:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

PORTLAND ST. (11-13)

Nuhu 2-14 0-1 4, Walker 3-8 1-2 7, Burke 2-4 0-0 5, Woods 1-12 5-6 7, Golder 0-6 4-4 4, Goolsby 4-6 6-7 14, Hamrick 2-5 0-0 4, Hauser 0-5 0-1 0, Greeley 0-1 3-5 3, Whitaker 1-2 1-2 3, Wood 2-3 1-2 6, Giannosa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-67 21-30 57.

S. UTAH (14-9)

Adams 5-5 2-2 12, Fausett 3-7 2-2 9, Knight 3-8 5-5 11, Marin 4-13 0-0 11, Oluyitan 7-8 6-6 24, Butler 3-7 1-4 7, Morgan 2-7 2-2 6, McEntire 0-1 0-0 0, N’Diaye 1-1 0-1 2, Hoppo 0-1 0-0 0, Verdugo 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-60 18-22 85.

Halftime_S. Utah 30-18. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 2-23 (Burke 1-2, Wood 1-2, Greeley 0-1, Nuhu 0-1, Walker 0-1, Hamrick 0-2, Golder 0-3, Hauser 0-3, Woods 0-8), S. Utah 9-22 (Oluyitan 4-5, Marin 3-6, Verdugo 1-2, Fausett 1-3, Hoppo 0-1, McEntire 0-1, Butler 0-2, Morgan 0-2). Rebounds_Portland St. 29 (Goolsby 7), S. Utah 44 (Fausett 12). Assists_Portland St. 7 (Woods 4), S. Utah 20 (Knight 7). Total Fouls_Portland St. 15, S. Utah 23. A_2,085 (5,300).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin