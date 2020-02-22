Sacramento St. 67, Idaho 56

SACRAMENTO ST. (14-12)

Patton 5-6 4-7 14, Fowler 2-13 2-2 6, Davis 1-4 1-2 4, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 1-6 2-2 4, Nwachukwu 7-11 6-6 20, Jacobs 6-8 0-2 12, Esposito 2-6 0-0 4, Bridges 1-1 0-0 3, FitzPatrick 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 15-21 67.

IDAHO (7-20)

Thiombane 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 7-16 4-4 21, Fraser 3-3 1-1 7, Thacker 1-8 0-0 3, Garvin 0-3 0-0 0, Forrest 4-7 2-4 10, Blakney 3-6 1-1 7, Quinnett 1-6 0-0 2, Christmas 2-2 0-0 4, Wilson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 8-10 56.

Halftime_Sacramento St. 28-19. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 2-7 (Bridges 1-1, Davis 1-1, Esposito 0-1, Fowler 0-1, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 0-3), Idaho 4-14 (Allen 3-4, Thacker 1-4, Forrest 0-1, Garvin 0-1, Quinnett 0-4). Rebounds_Sacramento St. 33 (Patton 6), Idaho 30 (Forrest 9). Assists_Sacramento St. 9 (Patton, Fowler, Davis, Jacobs 2), Idaho 10 (Allen, Thacker, Quinnett, Wilson 2). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 13, Idaho 20. A_974 (7,000).

