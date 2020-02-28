Listen Live Sports

Sacramento State jumps out early, routs Montana State 81-52

February 28, 2020 12:02 am
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Fowler scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half as Sacramento State cruised to an 81-52 victory over Montana State on Thursday night.

Joshua Patton added 13 points for Sacramento State (15-12, 8-10 Big Sky Conference). Osi Nwachukwu chipped in 12 points and Chibueze Jacobs had 11.

Harald Frey scored 12 points to lead Montana State (14-14, 8-9). Mychael Paulo added 11 points and Amin Adamu had 10.

The Hornets built a 17-point halftime lead, highlighted by Patton’s block of Frey’s layup attempt to end the half. The Bobcats cut the deficit to 14 points with 16:20 left but didn’t get closer.

Montana State plays at Northern Arizona on Saturday. Sacramento State hosts Montana on Saturday.

