Sacred Heart 73, St. Francis Brooklyn 63

February 27, 2020 10:22 pm
 
ST. FRANCIS BROOKLYN (12-17)

Celen 6-17 0-0 15, Evans 2-4 2-3 7, Hawkins 6-17 4-4 16, Higgins 4-11 0-0 9, McLean 4-12 0-0 8, Cosic 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 1-1 0-0 3, Moreno 1-2 0-0 2, Rohlehr 0-1 0-0 0, Quartlebaum 0-2 0-0 0, Nurse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-71 6-7 63.

SACRED HEART (18-12)

Spellman 3-6 2-2 8, Clarke 3-12 3-4 10, LaRose 7-10 3-5 21, Ozier 1-8 3-4 6, Anosike 7-15 5-7 19, Thomas 2-7 1-1 5, Pfaffenberger 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 17-23 73.

Halftime_Sacred Heart 37-31. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis Brooklyn 7-25 (Celen 3-8, Evans 1-1, Williams 1-1, Cosic 1-3, Higgins 1-5, Moreno 0-1, Quartlebaum 0-1, McLean 0-2, Hawkins 0-3), Sacred Heart 6-19 (LaRose 4-5, Ozier 1-3, Clarke 1-7, Anosike 0-1, Thomas 0-3). Fouled Out_Celen. Rebounds_St. Francis Brooklyn 30 (McLean 11), Sacred Heart 43 (Anosike 14). Assists_St. Francis Brooklyn 12 (Hawkins 4), Sacred Heart 11 (Clarke 5). Total Fouls_St. Francis Brooklyn 19, Sacred Heart 11. A_331 (2,062).

