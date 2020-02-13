Sacred Heart 74, Bryant 65

BRYANT (12-13)

Elisias 1-3 3-3 5, Green 8-15 4-7 22, Grant 3-12 3-6 10, Ndugba 1-6 2-3 4, Pride 2-6 1-2 5, Harding 4-6 0-1 8, Lin 3-10 1-2 8, Simmons 1-3 0-0 3, Stokes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 14-24 65.

SACRED HEART (15-11)

Spellman 3-8 5-5 11, Clarke 5-11 3-4 17, LaRose 3-8 0-0 7, Ozier 2-11 3-4 8, Anosike 4-11 6-9 14, Thomas 0-5 2-3 2, Pfaffenberger 5-7 2-2 12, Martin 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 23-65 21-27 74.

Halftime_Bryant 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Bryant 5-18 (Green 2-3, Simmons 1-2, Lin 1-3, Grant 1-7, Ndugba 0-1, Pride 0-1, Stokes 0-1), Sacred Heart 7-26 (Clarke 4-8, Martin 1-2, Ozier 1-5, LaRose 1-6, Anosike 0-1, Thomas 0-4). Fouled Out_Elisias, Harding. Rebounds_Bryant 40 (Harding 15), Sacred Heart 43 (Anosike 10). Assists_Bryant 10 (Ndugba, Pride 3), Sacred Heart 15 (Clarke 4). Total Fouls_Bryant 23, Sacred Heart 20. A_755 (2,062).

