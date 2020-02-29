Sacred Heart 76, LIU 67

LIU (14-17)

Ballantyne 1-4 0-0 3, Flowers 4-10 1-2 11, Batts 2-4 0-0 5, Jackson 3-11 0-0 7, Clark 7-16 0-0 15, Agosto 1-4 5-6 8, Cotton 3-6 0-0 7, Bradley 2-7 3-3 9, Cisse 1-1 0-1 2, Ndim 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 9-12 67.

SACRED HEART (19-12)

Spellman 4-7 1-4 9, Clarke 6-12 6-6 23, LaRose 4-7 1-1 11, Ozier 4-12 0-0 9, Anosike 6-16 7-8 20, Thomas 1-6 0-0 2, Pfaffenberger 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 15-19 76.

Halftime_Sacred Heart 33-30. 3-Point Goals_LIU 10-25 (Flowers 2-4, Bradley 2-6, Agosto 1-1, Batts 1-2, Cotton 1-2, Ballantyne 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Clark 1-4), Sacred Heart 9-29 (Clarke 5-9, LaRose 2-5, Ozier 1-5, Anosike 1-6, Thomas 0-4). Rebounds_LIU 23 (Flowers 7), Sacred Heart 50 (Spellman, Anosike 17). Assists_LIU 15 (Jackson 5), Sacred Heart 12 (Anosike 6). Total Fouls_LIU 21, Sacred Heart 15. A_651 (2,062).

