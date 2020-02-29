Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sacred Heart 76, LIU 67

February 29, 2020 5:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

LIU (14-17)

Ballantyne 1-4 0-0 3, Flowers 4-10 1-2 11, Batts 2-4 0-0 5, Jackson 3-11 0-0 7, Clark 7-16 0-0 15, Agosto 1-4 5-6 8, Cotton 3-6 0-0 7, Bradley 2-7 3-3 9, Cisse 1-1 0-1 2, Ndim 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 9-12 67.

SACRED HEART (19-12)

Spellman 4-7 1-4 9, Clarke 6-12 6-6 23, LaRose 4-7 1-1 11, Ozier 4-12 0-0 9, Anosike 6-16 7-8 20, Thomas 1-6 0-0 2, Pfaffenberger 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 15-19 76.

Halftime_Sacred Heart 33-30. 3-Point Goals_LIU 10-25 (Flowers 2-4, Bradley 2-6, Agosto 1-1, Batts 1-2, Cotton 1-2, Ballantyne 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Clark 1-4), Sacred Heart 9-29 (Clarke 5-9, LaRose 2-5, Ozier 1-5, Anosike 1-6, Thomas 0-4). Rebounds_LIU 23 (Flowers 7), Sacred Heart 50 (Spellman, Anosike 17). Assists_LIU 15 (Jackson 5), Sacred Heart 12 (Anosike 6). Total Fouls_LIU 21, Sacred Heart 15. A_651 (2,062).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration