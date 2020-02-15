Listen Live Sports

Sacred Heart 80, LIU 72

February 15, 2020 7:05 pm
 
SACRED HEART (16-11)

Spellman 4-7 3-4 11, Clarke 5-13 0-0 14, LaRose 5-8 2-2 16, Ozier 3-11 0-0 7, Anosike 8-17 10-11 26, Martin 3-5 0-1 6, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Cephas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 15-18 80.

LIU (12-14)

Flowers 5-12 0-0 13, Batts 3-7 0-0 9, Cotton 5-8 2-2 14, Jackson 4-10 3-4 13, Clark 6-20 2-3 14, Agosto 4-8 0-0 9, Ndim 0-0 0-0 0, Ballantyne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 7-9 72.

Halftime_Sacred Heart 43-29. 3-Point Goals_Sacred Heart 9-22 (LaRose 4-6, Clarke 4-8, Ozier 1-4, Anosike 0-2, Martin 0-2), LIU 11-22 (Batts 3-4, Flowers 3-4, Cotton 2-4, Jackson 2-4, Agosto 1-3, Clark 0-3). Rebounds_Sacred Heart 44 (Anosike 22), LIU 24 (Flowers 9). Assists_Sacred Heart 19 (Clarke 7), LIU 17 (Agosto 6). Total Fouls_Sacred Heart 12, LIU 18. A_749 (2,500).

