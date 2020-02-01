Listen Live Sports

Sacred Heart 83, St. Francis Brooklyn 76

February 1, 2020 6:05 pm
 
SACRED HEART (13-9)

Abuissa 0-0 0-0 0, Anosike 4-8 9-10 17, Clarke 4-9 9-12 17, LaRose 5-14 2-2 16, Ozier 6-12 3-3 18, Pfaffenberger 1-2 0-0 2, Spellman 3-5 3-5 9, Thomas 1-2 1-2 4, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 27-34 83.

ST. FRANCIS BROOKLYN (10-12)

Celen 0-0 0-0 17, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Krtinic 0-0 0-0 2, May 0-0 0-0 0, McLean 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 19.

Halftime_Sacred Heart 42-34. 3-Point Goals_Sacred Heart 8-23 (LaRose 4-9, Ozier 3-5, Thomas 1-2, Watson 0-1, Anosike 0-3, Clarke 0-3), St. Francis Brooklyn 0-0 (). Rebounds_Sacred Heart 38 (LaRose 10), St. Francis Brooklyn 11 (McLean 8). Assists_Sacred Heart 11 (Clarke 5), St. Francis Brooklyn 10 (Hawkins 7). Total Fouls_Sacred Heart 15, St. Francis Brooklyn 0. A_428 (1,200).

