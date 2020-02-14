Sacred Heart, LIU Brooklyn meet in conference play

Sacred Heart (15-11, 8-5) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (12-13, 7-5)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes meet as Sacred Heart faces Long Island-Brooklyn. Sacred Heart beat Bryant by nine at home in its last outing. Long Island-Brooklyn is coming off a 90-74 win at Central Connecticut in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Raiquan Clark has averaged 20.4 points and 7.5 rebounds while Ty Flowers has put up 14.9 points and 10.3 rebounds. For the Pioneers, E.J. Anosike has averaged 15.4 points and 10.8 rebounds while Koreem Ozier has put up 14.8 points.ACCURATE ANOSIKE: Anosike has connected on 28.8 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-8 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 12-5 when it scores at least 67.

PERFECT WHEN: Sacred Heart is a perfect 13-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Pioneers are 2-11 when scoring any fewer than 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 34.1 percent, ranking the Pioneers 27th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Long Island-Brooklyn stands at just 22.5 percent (ranked 327th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.