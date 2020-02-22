Listen Live Sports

Sacred Heart looks for road win vs Bryant

February 22, 2020 6:30 am
 
Sacred Heart (16-12, 9-6) vs. Bryant (14-14, 6-9)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart looks for its fourth straight win over Bryant at Chace Athletic Center. Bryant’s last win at home against the Pioneers came on March 4, 2015.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Michael Green III has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Bryant field goals over the last three games. Green has 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Bryant has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 69.3 points while giving up 57.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Pioneers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Bryant has 35 assists on 74 field goals (47.3 percent) over its past three outings while Sacred Heart has assists on 39 of 67 field goals (58.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant has made 8.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among NEC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

