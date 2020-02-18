Saint Joseph’s 73, Davidson 72

DAVIDSON (13-12)

Boachie-Yiadom 0-1 0-2 0, Brajkovic 7-11 2-2 16, Collins 5-9 3-4 16, Grady 6-16 5-6 20, Gudmundsson 2-8 0-0 6, Lee 3-8 6-6 12, B.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Kristensen 1-1 0-0 2, Wynter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 16-20 72.

SAINT JOSEPH’S (5-21)

Edwards 1-5 0-0 3, Ashley 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 10-13 0-2 24, Freeman 5-7 4-5 16, Moore 4-8 6-6 14, Longpre 3-7 1-1 7, Douglas 3-7 0-0 8, Knox 0-4 1-2 1, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 12-16 73.

Halftime_Davidson 40-21. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 8-20 (Collins 3-5, Grady 3-6, Gudmundsson 2-5, Wynter 0-1, Lee 0-3), Saint Joseph’s 9-23 (Brown 4-6, Freeman 2-2, Douglas 2-5, Edwards 1-4, Ashley 0-1, Moore 0-1, Knox 0-2, Longpre 0-2). Rebounds_Davidson 31 (Gudmundsson 11), Saint Joseph’s 24 (Freeman, Longpre 5). Assists_Davidson 14 (Grady 3), Saint Joseph’s 13 (Edwards 4). Total Fouls_Davidson 13, Saint Joseph’s 16. A_1,820 (4,200).

