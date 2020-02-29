Saint Joseph’s 73, Fordham 69

FORDHAM (7-21)

Soriano 4-11 3-4 11, Cobb 4-12 0-0 10, Colon 7-11 1-1 17, Gazi 3-9 0-0 8, Portley 5-11 3-3 13, Perry 0-4 2-2 2, Rose 2-3 0-0 5, Austin 0-2 0-0 0, Raut 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 26-66 9-10 69.

SAINT JOSEPH’S (6-23)

Edwards 1-7 0-0 2, Brown 3-9 4-6 12, Daly 5-14 10-14 21, Freeman 4-5 0-0 8, Moore 0-5 5-6 5, Douglas 3-6 3-3 11, Longpre 3-7 3-6 11, Knox 1-1 0-0 3, Ashley 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 25-35 73.

Halftime_Fordham 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Fordham 8-26 (Colon 2-4, Cobb 2-6, Gazi 2-6, Rose 1-1, Raut 1-2, Perry 0-2, Portley 0-5), Saint Joseph’s 8-38 (Douglas 2-5, Longpre 2-5, Brown 2-7, Knox 1-1, Daly 1-7, Ashley 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Smith 0-1, Moore 0-4, Edwards 0-6). Fouled Out_Cobb, Gazi, Austin. Rebounds_Fordham 37 (Soriano 12), Saint Joseph’s 33 (Longpre 7). Assists_Fordham 6 (Cobb, Colon, Gazi, Portley, Rose, Raut 1), Saint Joseph’s 11 (Daly 4). Total Fouls_Fordham 25, Saint Joseph’s 15.

