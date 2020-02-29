Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Saint Joseph’s 73, Fordham 69

February 29, 2020 3:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

FORDHAM (7-21)

Soriano 4-11 3-4 11, Cobb 4-12 0-0 10, Colon 7-11 1-1 17, Gazi 3-9 0-0 8, Portley 5-11 3-3 13, Perry 0-4 2-2 2, Rose 2-3 0-0 5, Austin 0-2 0-0 0, Raut 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 26-66 9-10 69.

SAINT JOSEPH’S (6-23)

Edwards 1-7 0-0 2, Brown 3-9 4-6 12, Daly 5-14 10-14 21, Freeman 4-5 0-0 8, Moore 0-5 5-6 5, Douglas 3-6 3-3 11, Longpre 3-7 3-6 11, Knox 1-1 0-0 3, Ashley 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 25-35 73.

Halftime_Fordham 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Fordham 8-26 (Colon 2-4, Cobb 2-6, Gazi 2-6, Rose 1-1, Raut 1-2, Perry 0-2, Portley 0-5), Saint Joseph’s 8-38 (Douglas 2-5, Longpre 2-5, Brown 2-7, Knox 1-1, Daly 1-7, Ashley 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Smith 0-1, Moore 0-4, Edwards 0-6). Fouled Out_Cobb, Gazi, Austin. Rebounds_Fordham 37 (Soriano 12), Saint Joseph’s 33 (Longpre 7). Assists_Fordham 6 (Cobb, Colon, Gazi, Portley, Rose, Raut 1), Saint Joseph’s 11 (Daly 4). Total Fouls_Fordham 25, Saint Joseph’s 15.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act