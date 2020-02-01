Listen Live Sports

Saint Louis 78, Saint Joseph’s 73

February 1, 2020 8:56 pm
 
SAINT LOUIS (17-5)

Goodwin 1-8 1-2 3, Jacobs 6-8 2-4 16, Perkins 9-19 13-14 33, Collins 4-8 3-4 11, French 5-13 2-4 12, Weaver 1-2 0-0 3, Bell 0-2 0-0 0, Hargrove 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 21-28 78.

SAINT JOSEPH’S (4-18)

Daly 12-23 5-5 35, Douglas 3-10 0-0 8, Edwards 2-6 3-4 8, Brown 2-6 0-0 5, Longpre 1-3 6-6 8, Knox 1-2 1-2 3, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Freeman 1-2 0-0 3, Ashley 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-53 15-17 73.

Halftime_Saint Louis 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Saint Louis 5-11 (Jacobs 2-3, Perkins 2-4, Weaver 1-2, Goodwin 0-2), Saint Joseph’s 12-33 (Daly 6-13, Douglas 2-8, Ashley 1-1, Freeman 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Brown 1-4, Knox 0-1, Longpre 0-1). Fouled Out_Brown. Rebounds_Saint Louis 35 (French 13), Saint Joseph’s 25 (Daly 7). Assists_Saint Louis 11 (French 3), Saint Joseph’s 8 (Daly 6). Total Fouls_Saint Louis 15, Saint Joseph’s 22.

