Saint Mary’s breaks San Diego in 29-point win

February 22, 2020 10:01 pm
 
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Malik Fitts scored 27 points and Jordan Ford scored 22 and Saint Mary’s used the second half to blow the game open for a 92-63 win over San Diego Saturday night.

Braun Hartfield’s jump shot with 4:14 before halftime put San Diego up 30-25 before the Gaels went on a 13-4 run to close the half. After the break, Saint Mary’s went on a 13-2 run for a 14-point lead with 12:50 remaining and led 58-44. Saint Mary’s (23-6, 10-4 West Coast Conference) kept the offensive pressure on and the lead reached 86-56 with 3-1/2 minutes left.

Dan Fotu scored 10 for the Gaels which saw 10 players enter the scoring column. Saint Mary’s finished 39-of-70 shooting (55.7%).

Hartfield led San Diego (9-20, 2-12) with 15 points, Yauhen Massalski scored 13 and Joey Calcaterra 11.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

