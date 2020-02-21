Listen Live Sports

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 57, Loyola Marymount 51

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (9-18)

Leaupepe 5-9 5-6 15, Scott 7-14 8-13 22, Jawara 0-5 0-0 0, Johansson 0-0 0-0 0, Zivanovic 1-3 0-0 3, Bell 2-7 0-0 4, Dortch 1-6 0-0 2, dos Anjos 1-2 0-0 3, Alipiev 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 13-19 51.

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (22-6)

Fitts 6-13 6-6 20, Fotu 1-4 0-0 2, Ford 3-11 4-4 12, Krebs 2-8 4-4 10, Ducas 0-1 0-0 0, Kuhse 1-6 2-2 4, Bowen 3-4 0-0 7, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-49 16-16 57.

Halftime_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 2-10 (Zivanovic 1-2, dos Anjos 1-2, Bell 0-1, Jawara 0-1, Scott 0-1, Dortch 0-3), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 7-28 (Krebs 2-6, Fitts 2-7, Ford 2-7, Bowen 1-1, Ducas 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Kuhse 0-5). Fouled Out_Fotu. Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 28 (Leaupepe, Bell 7), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 31 (Bowen 7). Assists_Loyola Marymount 6 (Scott, Bell 2), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 10 (Kuhse 5). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 15, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 18. A_3,012 (3,500).

