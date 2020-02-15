Listen Live Sports

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 71, Pacific 63

February 15, 2020 10:09 pm
 
PACIFIC (20-9)

Tripp 7-11 2-5 17, Hampshire 0-0 0-0 0, Jenkins 1-6 2-4 4, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Vereen 0-0 0-0 0, Price-Noel 4-8 3-4 14, Chivichyan 2-5 0-0 6, Crockrell 1-4 1-2 3, Bailey 1-3 0-0 2, McCray 5-5 0-2 10, Finstuen 1-1 0-0 3, Fritz 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 23-45 10-19 63.

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (21-6)

Fitts 5-9 2-2 14, Fotu 7-10 2-2 16, Ford 5-13 2-3 13, Krebs 3-5 0-0 7, Ducas 0-2 0-0 0, Kuhse 3-6 4-6 10, Thomas 3-3 1-3 7, Bowen 1-2 0-0 2, Zoriks 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 28-51 11-17 71.

Halftime_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 35-20. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 7-15 (Price-Noel 3-3, Chivichyan 2-5, Finstuen 1-1, Tripp 1-1, Moore 0-1, Bailey 0-2, Jenkins 0-2), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4-8 (Fitts 2-3, Ford 1-1, Krebs 1-1, Kuhse 0-1, Ducas 0-2). Rebounds_Pacific 21 (Tripp 7), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 26 (Fotu 10). Assists_Pacific 9 (Tripp, Jenkins, Moore 2), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 9 (Ford 5). Total Fouls_Pacific 15, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 19. A_3,500 (3,500).

