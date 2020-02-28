Listen Live Sports

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 78, Santa Clara 72

February 28, 2020 12:20 am
 
SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (24-6)

Fitts 4-11 5-5 14, Fotu 6-7 1-2 13, Ford 12-19 6-6 33, Krebs 2-6 0-0 5, Ducas 0-0 0-0 0, Bowen 2-2 0-0 4, Kuhse 2-9 0-0 4, Zoriks 2-4 0-1 5, Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 12-14 78.

SANTA CLARA (18-12)

Justice 5-10 0-0 11, Mitchell 2-8 0-0 4, Bediako 3-7 2-2 8, Eaddy 6-17 4-4 20, J.Williams 2-8 4-5 9, G.Williams 4-5 1-1 11, Caruso 2-3 4-5 8, Ducasse 0-1 1-2 1, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 16-19 72.

Halftime_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 6-20 (Ford 3-7, Zoriks 1-1, Krebs 1-4, Fitts 1-6, Kuhse 0-2), Santa Clara 8-24 (Eaddy 4-11, G.Williams 2-3, J.Williams 1-3, Justice 1-4, Mitchell 0-3). Fouled Out_Bowen. Rebounds_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 31 (Krebs 11), Santa Clara 31 (Justice 9). Assists_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 10 (Ford 4), Santa Clara 13 (Eaddy 5). Total Fouls_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 19, Santa Clara 16. A_2,512 (4,500).

