Salnave scores 13 to carry Monmouth past Marist 65-61 in OT

February 21, 2020 10:19 pm
 
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Ray Salnave posted 13 points and six rebounds and made a key pair of free throws with 30 seconds left in overtime as Monmouth narrowly beat Marist 65-61 on Friday night.

George Papas had 12 points for Monmouth (15-11, 9-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Melik Martin added 10 points. Mustapha Traore had eight rebounds.

Deion Hammond, the Hawks’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 16 points per game, was held to only seven points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Tyler Sagl had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Red Foxes (6-18, 5-10). Matt Herasme added 15 points. Braden Bell had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Red Foxes on the season. Monmouth defeated Marist 74-66 on Jan. 16. Monmouth plays Quinnipiac at home on Sunday. Marist faces Niagara at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

