Sam Houston St. 77, Houston Baptist 73

HOUSTON BAPTIST (3-22)

McKenzie 3-6 4-4 11, Uloko 0-0 3-4 3, DuBose 5-13 7-7 20, Gates 1-5 0-0 2, Pierre 1-6 0-0 2, Thomasson 6-7 0-0 12, Murphy 4-11 1-1 9, Gomes 2-2 0-0 4, Stent 3-5 2-3 8, Iyeyemi 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 25-57 19-21 73.

SAM HOUSTON ST. (18-10)

Mitchell 5-13 1-2 12, Bowie 3-9 0-0 6, Nutall 9-11 2-2 22, Smith 6-13 1-2 14, Swoope 4-11 1-2 11, D.Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Thomas 2-4 3-4 7, Bryant 0-3 0-0 0, Tikhonenko 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-70 10-14 77.

Halftime_Sam Houston St. 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 4-18 (DuBose 3-7, McKenzie 1-1, Pierre 0-1, Thomasson 0-1, Stent 0-2, Gates 0-3, Murphy 0-3), Sam Houston St. 7-25 (Nutall 2-4, Swoope 2-7, Smith 1-2, Mitchell 1-3, Tikhonenko 1-3, D.Jones 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Bowie 0-2, Bryant 0-2). Rebounds_Houston Baptist 35 (McKenzie 11), Sam Houston St. 35 (Smith 9). Assists_Houston Baptist 9 (DuBose 3), Sam Houston St. 20 (Mitchell 9). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 18, Sam Houston St. 19. A_2,049 (6,110).

