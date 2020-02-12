Sam Houston St. 79, SE Louisiana 70

SAM HOUSTON ST. (16-9)

Mitchell 5-6 5-6 15, Bowie 3-5 1-2 9, Nutall 8-13 2-4 20, R.Smith 5-8 1-2 13, Swoope 1-4 0-0 3, Jones 1-3 4-4 6, Bryant 1-2 0-0 2, Furlong 2-3 0-0 4, Lampley 0-3 0-1 0, C.Johnson 3-6 0-0 7, Tikhonenko 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 13-19 79.

SE LOUISIANA (6-19)

Brewer 5-12 3-4 14, Diop 0-1 4-8 4, Gonzalez 4-10 0-0 10, Julien 3-9 5-7 11, B.Smith 5-8 1-1 12, Caldwell 3-8 0-0 7, Kirby 1-3 2-3 4, Butler 2-3 2-3 8, Saunders 0-1 0-0 0, Starwood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 17-26 70.

Halftime_Sam Houston St. 39-33. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 8-16 (Nutall 2-2, R.Smith 2-2, Bowie 2-3, C.Johnson 1-1, Swoope 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Jones 0-1, Lampley 0-3), SE Louisiana 7-27 (Butler 2-3, Gonzalez 2-8, Brewer 1-4, B.Smith 1-4, Caldwell 1-5, Saunders 0-1, Julien 0-2). Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 32 (Nutall 11), SE Louisiana 30 (Gonzalez 8). Assists_Sam Houston St. 21 (Nutall 5), SE Louisiana 11 (Julien 7). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 18, SE Louisiana 20. A_620 (7,500).

