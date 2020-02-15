Sam Houston St. 82, Cent. Arkansas 67

CENT. ARKANSAS (9-17)

Koval 8-13 4-6 22, Bergersen 1-6 0-2 2, De.Jones 0-6 2-2 2, Baker 2-8 3-5 8, Kayouloud 7-14 1-2 16, Chatham 2-4 1-2 5, Weidenaar 3-3 2-2 10, Cooper 0-1 2-2 2, Shittu 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0, Olowokere 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 15-23 67.

SAM HOUSTON ST. (17-9)

Mitchell 11-15 5-8 30, Bowie 1-8 0-0 2, Nutall 7-16 5-6 21, Smith 5-10 0-1 11, Swoope 2-7 1-2 5, Bryant 2-4 0-0 4, Da.Jones 1-4 2-2 4, Thomas 1-2 3-4 5, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Tikhonenko 0-0 0-0 0, Furlong 0-1 0-0 0, Lampley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-70 16-23 82.

Halftime_Sam Houston St. 47-34. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Arkansas 6-24 (Weidenaar 2-2, Koval 2-5, Baker 1-5, Kayouloud 1-5, Chatham 0-1, Cooper 0-1, Bergersen 0-2, De.Jones 0-3), Sam Houston St. 6-23 (Mitchell 3-4, Nutall 2-5, Smith 1-3, Lampley 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Da.Jones 0-2, Bowie 0-3, Swoope 0-4). Fouled Out_Weidenaar. Rebounds_Cent. Arkansas 36 (Koval 10), Sam Houston St. 32 (Mitchell 8). Assists_Cent. Arkansas 15 (De.Jones 11), Sam Houston St. 17 (Swoope 6). Total Fouls_Cent. Arkansas 22, Sam Houston St. 22. A_775 (6,110).

