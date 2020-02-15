Samford 74, The Citadel 62

SAMFORD (9-19)

Allen 6-17 1-1 15, Dupree 3-7 5-5 11, Austin 4-9 5-5 15, Sharkey 6-9 3-4 18, Tatum 3-5 0-0 8, Thomas 1-5 1-2 3, Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Dye 2-2 0-1 4, Padgett 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 15-18 74.

THE CITADEL (6-19)

Rice 3-11 0-0 8, Webster 2-6 0-0 4, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Abee 5-14 2-2 14, Batiste 1-4 1-4 3, Harris 7-19 5-6 23, Fitzgibbons 4-10 0-0 10, Spence 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 8-12 62.

Halftime_The Citadel 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Samford 9-21 (Sharkey 3-5, Tatum 2-2, Allen 2-4, Austin 2-5, Padgett 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Thomas 0-2), The Citadel 10-35 (Harris 4-9, Fitzgibbons 2-5, Abee 2-9, Rice 2-10, Batiste 0-1, Clark 0-1). Rebounds_Samford 42 (Dupree 13), The Citadel 30 (Harris 12). Assists_Samford 13 (Sharkey 8), The Citadel 16 (Webster 5). Total Fouls_Samford 15, The Citadel 17. A_833 (6,000).

