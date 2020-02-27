Samford looks to extend streak vs VMI

VMI (8-22, 3-14) vs. Samford (9-22, 3-14)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over VMI. In its last 10 wins against the Keydets, Samford has won by an average of 11 points. VMI’s last win in the series came on Jan. 21, 2016, an 83-76 victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Samford has depended on senior leadership while VMI has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Josh Sharkey, Jalen Dupree and Brandon Austin have combined to score 55 percent of Samford’s points this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this year and have scored 51 percent of all Keydets points over their last five.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Sharkey has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Samford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 29 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-18 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 8-4 when scoring at least 73.

STREAK STATS: Samford has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 71.3 points while giving up 80.4.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-most among Division I teams.

