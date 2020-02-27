Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Samford looks to extend streak vs VMI

February 27, 2020 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

VMI (8-22, 3-14) vs. Samford (9-22, 3-14)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over VMI. In its last 10 wins against the Keydets, Samford has won by an average of 11 points. VMI’s last win in the series came on Jan. 21, 2016, an 83-76 victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Samford has depended on senior leadership while VMI has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Josh Sharkey, Jalen Dupree and Brandon Austin have combined to score 55 percent of Samford’s points this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this year and have scored 51 percent of all Keydets points over their last five.

Advertisement

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Sharkey has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Samford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 29 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-18 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 8-4 when scoring at least 73.

STREAK STATS: Samford has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 71.3 points while giving up 80.4.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound