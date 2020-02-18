Samford seeks revenge on Mercer

Samford (9-19, 3-11) vs. Mercer (13-14, 7-7)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer goes for the season sweep over Samford after winning the previous matchup in Homewood. The teams last played each other on Jan. 18, when the Bears outshot Samford 55.7 percent to 40.7 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to a 15-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Samford’s Josh Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have combined to score 55 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 51 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Djordje Dimitrijevic has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Mercer field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Mercer is 0-11 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 13-3 when it scores at least 68.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Mercer has an assist on 45 of 67 field goals (67.2 percent) over its past three outings while Samford has assists on 31 of 69 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford has attempted the second-most free throws among all SoCon teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 20.6 free throws per game and 23.7 per game over their last three games.

