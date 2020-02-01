Listen Live Sports

Sams leads N. Florida past struggling Kennesaw St.

February 1, 2020 7:01 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Garrett Sams score 21 points in 28 minutes and Wajid Aminu scored 10 points with 14 boards and North Florida beat Kennesaw State 86-45 on Saturday.

Sams shot 6-of-9 with four 3-pointers and Aminu did his damage in just 19 minutes of action. J.T. Escobar scored 14 points and Carter Hendricksen 12.

The Ospreys (14-10, 7-2 Atlantic Sun Conference) established a 22-8 lead and never trailed. In building a 52-17 lead at halftime, North Florida was 17-of-30 shooting with nine 3-pointers while the Owls (1-21, 0-9) were 6 of 29 from the field.

Bryson Lockley scored 15 for Kennesaw State.

The Owls have lost 13 straight. Since the 2015-16 season, Kennesaw State has a record of 42-105 (28.5%).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

