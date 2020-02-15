Listen Live Sports

Sams propels North Florida past North Alabama 80-67

February 15, 2020 7:42 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Garrett Sams scored a season-high 25 points and North Florida cruised past North Alabama 80-67 on Saturday for its sixth straight win.

Sams sank 8 of 15 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers and added eight rebounds for the Ospreys (18-10, 11-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Wajid Aminu had 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting, nine rebounds and five blocks. JT Escobar added 10 points.

Freshman Mervin James scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his second double-double for the Lions (10-16, 5-8), who have now lost five straight. C.J. Brim added 14 points and six rebounds.

North Florida shot 52% from the floor, 38.5% from distance (10 of 26) and made 12 of 20 free throws. North Alabama shot 39% overall, 25% from distance (5 of 20) and made 8 of 10 foul shots.

The Ospreys improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. North Florida defeated North Alabama 81-65 on Jan. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

