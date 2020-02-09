San Diego 88, Portland 81, 2OT

PORTLAND (9-17)

Diabate 7-10 2-2 16, Fahrensohn 1-3 1-3 4, Ferebee 0-6 0-0 0, Walker 7-13 3-4 19, White 6-16 2-2 15, Adams 5-14 1-3 11, Akwuba 4-6 2-2 10, Tryon 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 33-73 11-16 81.

SAN DIEGO (9-17)

Floresca 2-5 0-0 4, Jean-Marie 5-9 0-0 11, Calcaterra 6-13 4-4 19, Hartfield 5-16 11-14 23, Humphrey 2-3 1-3 5, Massalski 8-14 3-5 19, Sullivan 2-7 0-0 4, Rodriguez 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-69 19-26 88.

Halftime_San Diego 30-22. 3-Point Goals_Portland 4-19 (Walker 2-6, Fahrensohn 1-2, White 1-4, Tryon 0-1, Adams 0-6), San Diego 7-22 (Calcaterra 3-6, Hartfield 2-8, Jean-Marie 1-1, Rodriguez 1-1, Floresca 0-1, Humphrey 0-1, Sullivan 0-4). Fouled Out_Diabate, Sullivan. Rebounds_Portland 38 (Akwuba 11), San Diego 36 (Massalski 12). Assists_Portland 16 (Adams 5), San Diego 16 (Humphrey 8). Total Fouls_Portland 23, San Diego 19. A_1,153 (5,100).

