San Francisco 63, Pepperdine 61, OT

PEPPERDINE (15-14)

Ke.Edwards 4-10 3-4 12, Ka.Edwards 4-14 1-2 11, Altman 5-11 0-0 11, Chavez 2-5 0-0 5, Ross 8-22 0-0 20, Polk 1-3 0-0 2, Ohia Obioha 0-0 0-0 0, K.Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 4-6 61.

SAN FRANCISCO (18-11)

Kunen 0-0 0-0 0, Lull 3-10 0-0 6, Bouyea 2-9 0-0 5, Minlend 7-20 2-2 17, Ratinho 2-10 3-4 8, Raitanen 3-7 2-2 11, Anderson 3-5 2-4 11, Shabazz 2-3 0-0 5, Jurkatamm 0-4 0-0 0, Ryuny 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-68 9-12 63.

Halftime_San Francisco 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 9-29 (Ross 4-12, Ka.Edwards 2-5, Chavez 1-2, Ke.Edwards 1-4, Altman 1-5, K.Smith 0-1), San Francisco 10-29 (Anderson 3-4, Raitanen 3-7, Shabazz 1-2, Bouyea 1-5, Minlend 1-5, Ratinho 1-5, Jurkatamm 0-1). Rebounds_Pepperdine 36 (Ke.Edwards 11), San Francisco 47 (Minlend 12). Assists_Pepperdine 11 (Ross 7), San Francisco 11 (Bouyea, Raitanen, Shabazz, Jurkatamm 2). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 13, San Francisco 15.

