San Francisco 81, Portland 65

PORTLAND (9-21)

Diabate 6-10 4-5 17, Tryon 1-8 2-2 5, Adams 1-6 0-0 2, Porter 2-6 2-2 8, Walker 5-14 3-3 17, Fahrensohn 4-6 0-1 11, Ferebee 1-4 0-0 2, Harewood 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 21-56 11-13 65.

SAN FRANCISCO (19-11)

Raitanen 1-5 0-0 2, Lull 7-14 2-2 16, Bouyea 6-9 2-2 16, Minlend 1-6 0-2 3, Ratinho 4-8 4-4 13, Shabazz 3-7 3-3 12, Ryuny 2-6 0-0 6, Kunen 4-5 0-0 10, Anderson 1-5 0-0 3, Jurkatamm 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 11-13 81.

Halftime_San Francisco 40-20. 3-Point Goals_Portland 12-24 (Walker 4-8, Fahrensohn 3-5, Porter 2-4, Diabate 1-1, Harewood 1-1, Tryon 1-5), San Francisco 12-33 (Shabazz 3-5, Kunen 2-2, Bouyea 2-4, Ryuny 2-5, Anderson 1-4, Minlend 1-4, Ratinho 1-5, Lull 0-1, Raitanen 0-3). Rebounds_Portland 29 (Diabate 7), San Francisco 35 (Lull 13). Assists_Portland 12 (Adams 5), San Francisco 21 (Shabazz 5). Total Fouls_Portland 13, San Francisco 16. A_2,225 (5,300).

