Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Francisco 81, Portland 65

February 27, 2020 11:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

PORTLAND (9-21)

Diabate 6-10 4-5 17, Tryon 1-8 2-2 5, Adams 1-6 0-0 2, Porter 2-6 2-2 8, Walker 5-14 3-3 17, Fahrensohn 4-6 0-1 11, Ferebee 1-4 0-0 2, Harewood 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 21-56 11-13 65.

SAN FRANCISCO (19-11)

Raitanen 1-5 0-0 2, Lull 7-14 2-2 16, Bouyea 6-9 2-2 16, Minlend 1-6 0-2 3, Ratinho 4-8 4-4 13, Shabazz 3-7 3-3 12, Ryuny 2-6 0-0 6, Kunen 4-5 0-0 10, Anderson 1-5 0-0 3, Jurkatamm 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 11-13 81.

Halftime_San Francisco 40-20. 3-Point Goals_Portland 12-24 (Walker 4-8, Fahrensohn 3-5, Porter 2-4, Diabate 1-1, Harewood 1-1, Tryon 1-5), San Francisco 12-33 (Shabazz 3-5, Kunen 2-2, Bouyea 2-4, Ryuny 2-5, Anderson 1-4, Minlend 1-4, Ratinho 1-5, Lull 0-1, Raitanen 0-3). Rebounds_Portland 29 (Diabate 7), San Francisco 35 (Lull 13). Assists_Portland 12 (Adams 5), San Francisco 21 (Shabazz 5). Total Fouls_Portland 13, San Francisco 16. A_2,225 (5,300).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter