San Jose St. looks to end streak vs CSU

February 20, 2020 5:30 pm
 
San Jose State (7-20, 3-12) vs. Colorado State (18-10, 9-6)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State looks to extend San Jose State’s conference losing streak to seven games. San Jose State’s last MWC win came against the Air Force Falcons 90-81 on Jan. 25. Colorado State lost 80-56 at UNLV on Tuesday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Richard Washington has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all San Jose State field goals over the last three games. Washington has 23 field goals and nine assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: San Jose State has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 68.8 points, while allowing 88 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rams have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. Colorado State has 38 assists on 72 field goals (52.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while San Jose State has assists on 36 of 73 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MWC teams. The Rams have averaged 21.9 free throws per game this season and 24.4 per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

