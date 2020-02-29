Listen Live Sports

Santa Clara 73, Portland 68

February 29, 2020 6:08 pm
 
PORTLAND (9-22)

Diabate 3-10 1-2 7, Tryon 5-9 0-0 15, Adams 1-6 0-0 2, Porter 3-7 2-2 9, Walker 2-8 6-8 11, Ferebee 4-5 3-3 11, Fahrensohn 3-4 0-0 9, Akwuba 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 23-51 12-15 68.

SANTA CLARA (19-12)

Justice 8-13 0-0 20, Mitchell 7-10 9-11 25, Bediako 0-3 1-4 1, Eaddy 6-12 2-2 15, J.Williams 2-7 4-4 9, Ducasse 0-2 1-2 1, G.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Caruso 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 17-23 73.

Halftime_Portland 38-37. 3-Point Goals_Portland 10-24 (Tryon 5-7, Fahrensohn 3-4, Porter 1-5, Walker 1-6, Adams 0-2), Santa Clara 8-21 (Justice 4-7, Mitchell 2-3, J.Williams 1-3, Eaddy 1-4, Ducasse 0-1, G.Williams 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Fouled Out_Eaddy. Rebounds_Portland 26 (Tryon 9), Santa Clara 30 (Justice 8). Assists_Portland 14 (Walker 8), Santa Clara 10 (Justice, J.Williams 3). Total Fouls_Portland 19, Santa Clara 18. A_2,324 (4,500).

