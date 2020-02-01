Santa Clara 85, Portland 61

SANTA CLARA (18-6)

Justice 6-7 0-0 17, Wertz 4-8 0-0 11, J.Williams 3-6 1-2 8, Vrankic 2-4 4-6 8, Bediako 6-14 1-7 13, Mitchell 5-9 2-3 12, Eaddy 4-7 2-2 12, Ducasse 0-1 1-2 1, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, G.Williams 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-59 11-22 85.

PORTLAND (9-15)

Walker 5-14 2-6 12, Adams 3-4 0-1 6, White 6-14 2-4 15, Diabate 6-10 2-3 14, Tryon 0-4 0-0 0, Fahrensohn 3-7 0-0 8, Ferebee 1-5 1-2 3, Akwuba 0-2 0-0 0, Watson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-62 7-16 61.

Halftime_Santa Clara 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 12-23 (Justice 5-6, Wertz 3-6, Eaddy 2-4, G.Williams 1-1, J.Williams 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Thompson 0-1), Portland 4-20 (Fahrensohn 2-5, Watson 1-2, White 1-4, Ferebee 0-1, Tryon 0-3, Walker 0-5). Fouled Out_Diabate. Rebounds_Santa Clara 38 (Bediako 9), Portland 36 (Diabate, Akwuba 8). Assists_Santa Clara 19 (Wertz 9), Portland 11 (Walker 5). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 18, Portland 16. A_2,375 (4,852).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.