Santa Clara looks for road win vs Pacific

February 21, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Santa Clara (18-10, 5-8) vs. Pacific (20-9, 8-5)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara looks for its third straight win over Pacific at Spanos Center. Pacific’s last win at home against the Broncos came on Dec. 21, 2015.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jahlil Tripp has averaged 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. Complementing Tripp is Justin Moore, who is maintaining an average of 8.3 points per game. The Broncos have been led by Josip Vrankic, who is averaging 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOSIP: Vrankic has connected on 35.4 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 71.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Tigers are 17-0 when they hold opposing teams to 66 points or fewer and 3-9 when opponents exceed 66 points. The Broncos are 12-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 6-10 on the year otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Pacific has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 70.5 points while giving up 60.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific is rated first among WCC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33 percent. The Tigers have averaged 10.8 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

