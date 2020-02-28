Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Santa Clara looks to extend streak vs Portland

February 28, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Portland (9-21, 1-14) vs. Santa Clara (18-12, 5-10)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Portland. In its last nine wins against the Pilots, Santa Clara has won by an average of 13 points. Portland’s last win in the series came on Feb. 7, 2015, a 74-54 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: DJ Mitchell is putting up 9.9 points and 5.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Broncos. Keshawn Justice has complemented Mitchell and is accounting for 8.8 points per game. The Pilots have been led by JoJo Walker, who is averaging 11.4 points.JUMPING FOR JOJO: Walker has connected on 33.3 percent of the 144 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also made 68.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

COLD SPELLS: Portland has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 67.5 points and allowing 82 points during those contests. Santa Clara has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 78.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Pilots have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Broncos. Santa Clara has 36 assists on 72 field goals (50 percent) over its past three matchups while Portland has assists on 38 of 63 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara is rated second in the WCC with an average of 72.4 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter